Utility worker sent to the hospital after getting caught in power lines south of Pittsburgh

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Comcast utility worker was taken to the hospital on Friday night after he was found unconscious. 

According to Washington County 911, the man was in a bucket truck when he was found unconscious and he became tangled in power lines. 

Once he was found, first responders arrived on the scene in South Strabane Township and began the work to get him untangled in order to determine his condition as well as get him to the hospital. 

 His condition is unknown at this time. 

First published on September 23, 2023 / 7:22 AM

