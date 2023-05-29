USS Requin in the Ohio River the site of the annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, the annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony took place on Sunday aboard the USS Requin, a Cold War-era submarine.

It's located along the Ohio River at the Carnegie Science Center.

About 40 veterans rang a bell at once, in memory of each submarine lost on "eternal patrol."

The names of the submarines and the men that were lost were read aloud.

"We try to celebrate this every year since we can never repay them for what they've done," said Lee Bookwalter, treasurer of the United States Submarine Veterans, Requin Base. "We have to honor them and remember their acts of service and the fact that they gave up their lives for our freedom."

The USS Requin was inducted into the Submarine Hall of Fame in 2017.

It recognizes post-WWII submarines that made significant contributions to submarine tactics and technology.