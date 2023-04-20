USPS worker injured in Crafton Heights hit-and-run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A USPS worker was injured after he told police his truck was hit by a driver who left the scene in Crafton Heights on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said they found a postal worker experiencing lower back and leg pain after they were called to Middletown Road for a hit-and-run.

The postal worker told police he was inside his vehicle when it was hit and the impact caused him to fall out the side door. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The worker and a witness gave police a description of a blue pickup truck and officers found broken glass and a side passenger mirror at the scene.

Using city cameras, police said they saw a vehicle matching that description leaving the scene without a side mirror. They found the vehicle nearby and spoke with the owner, who gave them a statement.

The driver, who police did not identify, will be charged via summons with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle.