USPS: Price of stamps to rise by three cents this week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking to send out mail this coming week, today is the last day to grab some stamps before the prices rise.
Beginning tomorrow, first-class stamps will cost 66 cents, up from 63 cents.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.
The agency is expected to lose $4.5 billion this coming year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.