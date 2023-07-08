Watch CBS News
USPS: Price of stamps to rise by three cents this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking to send out mail this coming week, today is the last day to grab some stamps before the prices rise. 

Beginning tomorrow, first-class stamps will cost 66 cents, up from 63 cents. 

According to the U.S. Postal Service, the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses. 

The agency is expected to lose $4.5 billion this coming year. 

