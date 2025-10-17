Pittsburgh area mail carrier honored with prestigious Million Mile Award, "Al is very good at his job."

The National Safety Council presented 24 United States Postal Service team members with awards honoring them for safe driving.

For one of the mail carriers, he received the "Million Mile Award."

It is a rare recognition given to postal workers who have driven one million miles or 30 years without a single preventable accident. Albert Cursi III did just that.

"I have been with the Post Office for about 15 years, and it doesn't come around this often," said Billie Jo Takach, Postmaster in Washington. "It takes a lot of effort and conscious decisions to work safely to get to this point."

Cursi was among 24 USPS employees recognized during a special ceremony celebrating the Postal Service's 250th anniversary. Together, the honorees represent a combined 250 years of safe driving.

"Overwhelmed now. It's a good feeling to know after 30 years not hurting anybody," said Cursi.

Postmaster Takach praised Cursi for his reliability and positive attitude.

"Al is very good at his job. He gets to work on time and diligently works his route. He comes back and has a smile on his face," said Takach.

Cursi credits his safe driving record to staying alert and conscious on the job.

"I think to myself, 'What's the other person going to do?' Cause you don't know what they're doing, they're playing on their phone, eating cereal while they're driving, putting makeup on… Let them go first," said Cursi.

Beyond safe driving, Cursi says being a mail carrier has connected him with his community.

"I get invited to cookouts and their kids' parties and stuff like that," Cursi said. "Once you've been on a route a long time, you're part of their family."

After 35 years of service, Cursi is preparing to deliver his final route next year.

"It's been a great job, great career. I got one more year, and I'm retiring. Putting that behind me, 35 years is enough service, I think," said Cursi.