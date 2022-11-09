US Steel, United Steelworkers reach tentative contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - U.S. Steel reached a tentative contract agreement with United Steelworkers, the union that represents thousands of employees.

United Steelworkers said the bargaining committee unanimously recommended the tentative four-year contract for ratification, which has a lump sum bonus, improved wages, increased pension and an additional holiday.

"Simply put, these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract at U.S. Steel," said USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap, who chaired the negotiations. "The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families."

U.S. Steel president and CEO David Burritt said the tentative agreement supports the unionized workforce and balances the interest of stakeholders.

United Steelworkers said it represents about 13,000 members of 13 local unions.