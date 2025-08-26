U.S. Steel to remove coke from 2 batteries after deadly Clairton plant explosion

How did the gas valve fail ahead of deadly U.S. Steel plant explosion

U. S. Steel on Wednesday will begin the process of removing the coke from batteries 13 and 14 at the Clairton plant to inspect for any damage to the ovens and determine if they can be repaired after a deadly explosion at the plant earlier this month.

"The next step in that process is placing [the batteries] into a hot idle state to maintain their integrity," U.S. Steel said in an accompanying statement.

No coking or production will occur during the removal process. Officials say without placing the batteries on hot idle, they would not be able to function again.

The process is expected to take a few days, and officials do not expect any elevated non-particulate pollution as a result of the coke removal.

Some ashy particles could be released into the air as the coke is removed from the ovens. U. S. Steel is working to mitigate any potential emissions and will keep the Allegheny County Health Department informed.

Additional updates will be provided as necessary.