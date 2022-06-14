UPMC's Children's Hospital given top ten ranking in new list

UPMC Children's Hospital given high ranking in new list

UPMC Children's Hospital given high ranking in new list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC's Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has once again been named one of the best children's hospitals in the country.

The hospital earned the sixth spot on U.S. News and World Report's annual top ten list. UPMC had ranked ninth the last two years.

U.S. News ranked Children's as the third-best in the country for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

The hospital also made the top ten in several other categories.