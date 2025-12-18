Western Pennsylvania surgeon charged with illegally prescribing and picking up oxycodone

A western Pennsylvania surgeon is facing charges after investigators said he illegally prescribed and picked up oxycodone for patients to give to his "paramour."

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Thursday that 35-year-old Justin Adibi of Oil City was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, identity theft, and theft by unlawful taking.

The attorney general's office said Adibi was a surgeon at two UPMC hospitals in Venango County in late September 2024 when he used patient files to prescribe oxycodone. Investigators said he electronically transmitted the prescriptions for two patients to their pharmacies and picked them up for his "then-significant other."

"Patients trust their doctors with deeply personal information and to do right by them, and this doctor blatantly broke that trust," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "In this case, the defendant took advantage of having access to patient information to illegally supply his paramour with doses of a potent and addictive substance."

UPMC cooperated with the investigation, the attorney general's office said.

Adibi's bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.