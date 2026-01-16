Minivan slams through the side of UPMC Shadyside Hospital medical building

A minivan crashed through the side of the Shadyside Medical Building at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in the early overnight hours of Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday at the medical building along Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

KDKA's news crew at the scene saw a minivan that had crashed through the building but it's unclear what led up to the crash.

The minivan was removed from the building just before 3 a.m. Friday.

At least one person was hurt when a vehicle slammed through the side of the Shadyside Medical Building at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh on Friday, January 16. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for UPMC said the driver of the vehicle is being treated, but that no one was injured.

No patient services are expected to be impacted, the UPMC spokesperson said.

UPMC Police are handling the incident.