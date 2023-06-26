Hundreds of former UPMC NICU patients celebrate survival at reunion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 400 former NICU patients reunited with the UPMC nurses and staff who cared for them for a celebration at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Sunday.

The hospital's 20th annual NICU reunion gave former patients of the neonatal intensive care units at Magee-Womens Hospital and Children's Hospital the chance to visit with employees.

The celebration of survival and quality of life had live entertainment, activities and raffles before participants got to explore the zoo.

The proceeds benefit the NICU family initiatives at Magee-Womens Hospital, according to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.