UPMC Magee-Womens expands into Washington County

A major expansion in women's health care is taking shape in Washington County.

On Tuesday, UPMC announced an expanded presence of UPMC Magee-Womens in Washington, bringing nationally recognized care closer to home for families across southwestern Pennsylvania.

"For us just to be able to drive down the street and just have such a wonderful team, it means more than I can really put into words," said Rhiannon Jackson, who gave birth to her son on Monday.

That level of care is exactly what UMPC leaders say this expansion is designed to deliver: advanced women's health services without families having to travel far from home. It's part of a broader plan to grow specialty care locally, focused on meeting the needs of families in Washington and Greene counties.

"When we joined UPMC in June 2024, we made a promise to the community to bring UPMC signature services to Washington and Greene county, and we're fulfilling that promise here today," said Brook Ward, president of UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene.

That commitment now translates into expanded services and facility upgrades across Washington and Greene counties, backed by a $300 million investment over the next decade.

"We have a neonatal resuscitation team on site 24 hours a day," Ward said. "So not only do you have a gynecological team caring for the mother, you have a neonatal resuscitation team caring for the baby right there at delivery."

UPMC said the goal is simple: keep care close, support growing families, and make sure women don't have to leave their community to get the care they need.

Less than 24 hours after welcoming her baby boy, Jackson said there was never a question about where she wanted to deliver.

"As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I knew that we were coming here," she said. "The minute you walk in, you're basically just family."

UPMC leaders say this is just the beginning, with more specialty services planned in the future.

