Union nurses negotiating contract with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

For the first time, contract negotiations are underway between UPMC Magee Women's Hospital and the nurses.

"I'm feel inspired and hopeful today," Amaya Gilbert, a labor and delivery nurse, said on Wednesday.

Wednesday is day one of contract negotiations between 900 nurses and advanced practitioners and UPMC.

"We are excited to advocate on behalf of our patients for better staffing, more time with them, safer staffing standards for nurses and patients and to really give them the time they deserve," Gilbert said.

UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital delivers nearly 50% of the babies in Allegheny County. Unlike other hospitals within the health network, the nurses are without a contract.

This is the first time in history that nurses and advanced practitioners are negotiating a first contract with UPMC.

Jennifer Ellermeyer has been a nurse for 16 years. She believes it's long overdue.

"This is historic. In all of my career, I never thought we would participate in something like this. I'm just so proud to be part of this morning, to be standing with my fellow nurses," Ellermeyer said.

The nurses are taking a new approach. They're launching an online survey where they're asking the public to tell them about their personal experiences at hospitals, and they'll use that information to shape their contract proposals.

KDKA reached out to UPMC. In a statement, the health network says, "Our top priority is to ensure that we support our team members so they can continue to provide the very best care to our patients as we fulfill our mission to serve our communities. We look forward to engaging in productive and transparent negotiations toward a contract that serves our team members and our mission, as well as the long-term sustainability of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital."

Nurse Lucy Ruccio said, "We're excited and ready to work with you. It's been contentious to get this far, but UPMC has said they are going to respect our vote and respect the will of the nurses and we are really looking forward to working together."

Day two of contract negotiations will be underway on Thursday.