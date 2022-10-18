UPMC to offer loan forgiveness program for nursing students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is making it more affordable for student nurses to complete their degrees.
Starting next year, students who successfully complete their first semester at the UPMC School of Nursing will be eligible for up to $7,000 in loan forgiveness.
That is $7,000 per semester for those who meet academic requirements and commit to working at a UPMC facility for three years after graduation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.