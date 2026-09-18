UPMC to end pediatric gender-affirming care after agreement with DOJ

The Department of Justice announced it reached agreements with UPMC and New York University Langone Hospital to end pediatric gender-affirming care.

In a press release on Friday, the Department of Justice said the agreements come following an investigation into potential violations of federal law. As part of the settlement, UPMC will pay $950,000 and NYU will pay $8.5 million.

Members of Pittsburgh-based TransYOUniting spoke out on Friday against the agreements.

"Gender-affirming care isn't just for transgender people," said TransYOUniting board member Kian White. "It's for all people."

"UPMC is not actually harming young people with gender-affirming care," said Lyndsey Sickler, another board member. "There's nothing there. It's horrible that this government body is exerting such a controlling effort."

Following the decision, UPMC said this is not an admission of guilt. In a statement, a spokesperson said in part, "UPMC chose to resolve the matter to avoid prolonged litigation, protect patients and families from unnecessary disclosure of sensitive personal and health information, protect employees, and remain focused on patient care and advancing its core mission."

"It sounds more like medical abandonment than protection to me," White said.

"The continued attack on our community isn't going to benefit anybody," Sickler said. "It's going to cost them a lot more than $1 million is what I'm saying, but they are not putting that math together."