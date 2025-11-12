UPMC closing narcotics addiction treatment program in Wilkinsburg due to location issue

A drug addiction program that's helped hundreds of people across the Pittsburgh area is now set to close by the end of the month after failing to find a new location.

The building, located just off Penn in Wilkinsburg, is home to UPMC's narcotic addiction treatment program. UPMC Western Behavioral Health officials told patients they have a couple of weeks to find a new provider after failing to find a location that was deemed secure or suitable enough for the program's needs.

Some told KDKA-TV that this program is their lifeline.

"To me, this place is important. I don't want to disrupt my life. I worked so hard to get where I am," said one person who didn't want to be identified. "I've been coming here for 15 and a half years, so I've changed my life here."

Now, patients who have spent years here working through addiction are unsure about what lies ahead.

"It's scary thinking about going back into relapse, you know?" said Maria Iben.

Iben has been part of the program for eight years, and like many others, the news came as a shock.

"They only told us like a week ago that it's closing down, told us it's time to go to another clinic, figure it out," Iben recalled. "I started getting off dope. I was on it for a long time, and this is the only thing that's gotten me off of it."

UPMC says they're working to connect every patient to a new provider, saying, "We recognize the impact this change may have on our patients and their families, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition. Our team is working diligently to connect each patient with trusted providers to maintain uninterrupted access to medication and support."

For many, it's the uncertainty and pressure that's hitting the hardest.

"I'm in the professional world. I have kids. I have a home. And just uprooting and saying, 'In two weeks, you have to find a new place to go,' it's just such a big decision to make in two weeks."

UPMC hasn't said if there are any plans to relocate the program in the future.