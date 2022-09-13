Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC Children's Hospital's 'Express Care' returning this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This Thursday, UPMC Children's Hospital's express care will return. 

Express care offers parents convenient and immediate care after hours and on weekends. 

They treat minor illnesses and injuries when regular pediatrician's offices are closed. 

It's located on the hospital's third floor and will be open 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on the weekend. 

No appointments are necessary and parking is free on-site. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.