UPMC Children's Hospital's 'Express Care' returning this week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This Thursday, UPMC Children's Hospital's express care will return.
Express care offers parents convenient and immediate care after hours and on weekends.
They treat minor illnesses and injuries when regular pediatrician's offices are closed.
It's located on the hospital's third floor and will be open 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on the weekend.
No appointments are necessary and parking is free on-site.
