Avengers, assemble...at UPMC Children's Hospital! Window-washers help brighten patients' days

Some superheroes displayed their powers at UPMC Children's Hospital on Friday morning.

We're talking about window-washing. It's something that's become a tradition there.

Superheroes' powers may include a lot of strength. They can use their tools, their intellect, but can they lighten a mood?

"We suddenly saw some superheroes come down from outside," Todd Osleger of Bethel Park said.

Osleger's daughter, Emily, who was at Children's Friday for a pre-surgery checkup, loved it.

"She couldn't believe it when she saw all these heroes, people that she's seen on TV before, right in front of her," Todd Osleger said.

She wasn't the only one glued to the windows for a little bit on Friday morning.

"I was like, holy crap, that's awesome," Meghan Cerny of Wexford said.

Reactions like that are what these guys from Allegheny Window Cleaning have been getting for over a decade now.

"Our boss's wife asked about dressing up for Children's Hospital," Edward Hetrick of Allegheny Window Cleaning said, recalling how this all started.

They didn't think it would become a regular occurrence.

"Then [his boss's wife] said, go down and get fitted for costumes that we did, and we've been doing it ever since, enjoying it," Hetrick said.

It's grown into something they do twice a year – usually in April, and then right around Halloween, Hetrick said.

The surprise factor still makes it worthwhile.

"Best part of coming back is, you know, giving the children a smile on their face," Hetrick said.

The smiles can come during what can be tough times for the patients at UPMC Children's. It's a bright spot – especially during this Halloween when some of them are dealing with a lot of medical issues.

That and the healthcare workers who help them are not lost on Hetrick.

"There are superheroes inside of Children's Hospital every day that work on the children – so I always give them credit," he said.