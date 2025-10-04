Munhall man arrested after allegedly sending threats to Pittsburgh area hospitals

A man is in custody after being charged with making threats against Pittsburgh area hospitals.

According to the Allegheny County Police, on August 31, county emergency services received a text to 911 that contained a bomb threat for multiple UPMC hospitals in Allegheny County.

After getting the message, law enforcement officials at each of the hospitals were made aware and began an investigation.

The criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV stated that the message read, "There is a bomb set to go off on September 4th at 1pm at UPMC mckeesport and UPMC shady side and UPMC mercy in the hill district [sic]."

They were able to link the number that sent the text to 43-year-old Justin Reihl of Munhall and determined he was the person responsible for sending the threat.

When officers executed a search warrant at Reihl's home, he ultimately told officers that he had sent the text message and gave them the same wording that was included in the text. He also said that he had thrown the phone away after he destroyed it by putting it in a bucket of water.

Reihl is now facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats, harassment, and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

He was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.