Thousands of bikers ride in 32nd annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH event

Thousands of bikers were making their way through Pittsburgh on Sunday, taking part in the 32nd annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH event.

Members of Bike Pittsburgh say the event has become the largest single-day bike ride in western Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 cyclists of all ages and experience levels joined the ride, ranging from 10 to over 60 miles, while raising funds to make Pittsburgh better for biking and walking.

"A lot of people are excited to crush those hills, I'm not going to lie," said Julie Walsh, communications and marketing manager for Bike Pittsburgh. "Some people are scared of them, but a lot of people come here specifically to ride them. It's what makes us so unique, as well as our bridges and our rivers. Pittsburgh really is just a fantastic place to bike and see the sights and connect with our neighborhoods."

"This one-of-a-kind ride brings together the whole bike community, welcoming both casual and experienced cyclists to build support for our mission. As our biggest fundraiser, this is much more than just a one-day event. Every rider and every registration contributes directly to our work, making Pittsburgh safer for biking and walking all year-round," said Kéya Joseph, events director at Bike Pittsburgh.

Bike Pittsburgh has produced PedalPGH since 2012, with the event raising $1.5 million for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in the city.