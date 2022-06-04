Man runs for cover after being struck by stray bullet on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes is investigating the case of a man getting struck by a stray bullet.

Police said that around 4 a.m. they were called to East Carson Street at 17th Street for reports of gunshots.

A man ran into Cambod-Ican Kitchen to call 911 and took cover after he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

