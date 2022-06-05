Two men in critical condition after another shooting on the South Side

Police investigating another shooting on the South Side

Police investigating another shooting on the South Side

Police investigating another shooting on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men were taken to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on E. Carson Street early on Sunday morning.

According to information from Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 2:30 a.m., a Pittsburgh Police officer heard gunfire near the 1500 block of E. Carson Street and saw people running from the area.

Other officers working the area and found two men who had been shot multiple times at the corner of S. 15th Street and E. Carson Street.

Crime scene units also found three guns and multiple shell casings at the scene.

A man was taken into custody and several witnesses were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details