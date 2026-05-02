University of Pittsburgh announces tuition-free program for Pa. students at regional campuses

The University of Pittsburgh will offer tuition-free education to eligible Pennsylvania residents at several of its regional campuses beginning in fall 2026.

The initiative, called the Pitt Regional Campus Tuition Pledge, will cover remaining tuition costs for students attending campuses in Bradford, Greensburg, and Johnstown, as well as those enrolled in the nursing program in Titusville, according to a press release from the university.

Under the program, students whose household adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less will pay no tuition after federal, state, and institutional aid is applied. The university will cover any remaining balance.

"The Pitt Regional Campus Tuition Pledge reflects our deep commitment to the students attending our regional campuses," Chancellor Joan Gabel said in a statement. "Students across Pennsylvania deserve affordable access to a University of Pittsburgh education, and this program is our direct investment in making that a reality."

The tuition pledge functions as a "last-dollar" program, meaning all other financial aid sources are applied first. It will be available to both new and current students, including transfer students.

The program does not cover additional costs such as housing, meals, textbooks, or fees.

Students do not need to submit a separate application for the program. Eligibility will be determined automatically based on annual completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"A university education can have a life-changing impact," Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Joseph J. McCarthy said in a statement. "Expanding access to an affordable, high-quality education remains a central strategic priority."