University of Pittsburgh reviewing oversight policies after two students charged with mistreating medical cadavers

Univ. of Pittsburgh to review oversight policy after two students charged with mistreating medical c

Univ. of Pittsburgh to review oversight policy after two students charged with mistreating medical c

Univ. of Pittsburgh to review oversight policy after two students charged with mistreating medical c

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students.

According to the Post-Gazette, Pitt receives around 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.

Pitt will reviews its protocols after students were charged with mistreating a cadaver https://t.co/56ZYtQlZb3 — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) December 26, 2022

Two students have been charged and have a hearing next month related to the alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.

The university says it has strong oversight in place, but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.