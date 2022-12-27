University of Pittsburgh reviewing oversight policies after two students charged with mistreating medical cadavers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students.
According to the Post-Gazette, Pitt receives around 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.
Two students have been charged and have a hearing next month related to the alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.
The university says it has strong oversight in place, but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.
