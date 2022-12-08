Pitt police warn of person posing as utility worker to get into buildings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt police are warning students about recent reports of a person pretending to be a utility worker in an attempt to get access to buildings.

Police said they've received complaints in the South Oakland area about a person posing as a utility worker aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see if they're unlocked.

The department released a picture of a person they said they want to identify and locate in connection with the investigation.

Police told students that if they encounter a suspicious utility worker, they should ask for ID and call the company to confirm. Police said they can also call the department at 412-624-2121.

Utility companies like Duquesne Light and Peoples Gas say they'll never go door to door and their employees wear ID badges.