University of Pittsburgh police investigating early-morning robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- University of Pittsburgh police are searching for a suspect who robbed a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the Layne's Chicken Fingers location on Forbes Avenue just before 1 a.m. and demanded cash from the manager before leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a tall man, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes with white soles, and a tattered black-colored face mask.

He was armed with a gun and wore a bulletproof vest.

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately. 

First published on June 8, 2024 / 4:09 PM EDT

