Pitt won't be using the Hampton Inn to house students this upcoming school year

The University of Pittsburgh will no longer be using the Hampton Inn hotel in Oakland to house students like it did for the 2025-26 school year.

A university spokesperson confirmed to KDKA-TV on Wednesday that Pitt "will conclude its temporary leasing arrangement at the Hampton Inn in the summer of 2026."

Last summer, Pitt announced it had leased space at off-campus apartments and the Hampton Inn to address a housing shortage with a record number of students descending upon Oakland.

"The demand for a Pitt education has never been higher and we are actively exploring housing options to meet it, including recently announced plans for a new residence hall at Fifth and Ruskin avenues, ensuring we remain well positioned for the future," a statement from the spokesperson read.

Students were notified by the university on Tuesday night of the ending of the lease arrangement coming to an end, notifying those who had been placed at the Hampton Inn of what their options will be for the 2026-27 school year.

The university said that students who do nothing will be assigned to housing at Irvis Hall and their existing housing pairing will be honored,

Students can also enter a special housing selection process where they will be able to choose from the current inventory of undergraduate housing.