University of Pittsburgh hosts Holiday Open House at Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holiday celebrations got underway at the Cathedral of Learning on Sunday.

Every year, guests are invited to check out the decorations set up in the nationality rooms.

There's also traditional crafts, food and baked goods, and performances celebrating the different cultures represented in the building.

This is the 31st year for the annual event, and KDKA has been told that this year, over 1,000 people showed up.

This was the first year that the event returned to being hosted in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 1:03 AM

