University of Pittsburgh buys Hemingway's property in Oakland for $1.36M

The University of Pittsburgh has purchased the former Hemingway's Cafe property in Oakland for $1.36 million.

Allegheny County property records show that the university closed on the Hemingway's property along Forbes Avenue late last month.

A university spokesperson said in a statement that the university is "committed to growing in ways that are thoughtful and strategic," adding that Pitt is "always looking for opportunities near campus that support our long-term mission and give us flexibility to meet future academic and community needs."

"While we cannot speak to specific plans for the space at this time, this purchase reflects that ongoing commitment," the statement read.

Hemingway's closed its doors along Forbes Avenue in early May, ending a run of 43 years near the heart of Pitt's campus in Oakland.

Over the years, Hemingway's became synonymous with cheap drinks and gummy worms in pitchers and as it prepared to close its doors, Pitt alums gathered at the bar to relive the good times they had in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor stopped by Hemingway's before the bar closed, saying it was an honor to stop by and raise a bittersweet toast to the legendary bar.

After Hemingway's closed, the bar held an auction, selling off items from inside the bar like neon signs and beer taps.