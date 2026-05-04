Hemingway's Cafe memorabilia up for auction after Pittsburgh bar closes

Hemingway's Cafe may have closed its doors, but you can still get your hands on a piece of the bar in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

Starting Monday, the bar is running an auction, while on Tuesday and Wednesday, it will sell items from inside. The idea of the auction is to give people a way to get a souvenir or two to remember the place that graced Oakland for more than 40 years.

The bar is auctioning off neon signs, bigger signs and beer taps. Bidders will have to put down a deposit on what they win.

"I'll upload the link today, and then it will go until Wednesday at 6 p.m.," Hemingway's general manager, Mackenzie Brunton, said on Monday.

While Tuesday and Wednesday's events run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the bar will open and allow people to buy some of the smaller signs, pitchers, chairs, and tables, to name a few.

People can also pick up pictures hanging on the walls of the Oakland staple. If someone still wants one more drink, the bar will be selling leftover beer, and patrons can bring a growler for beer to go.

"For people who don't want to get into a bidding war, but they can come in and buy a $10 or $20 sign," Brunton said.

While many are sad to see Hemingway's close after countless fun times, the owner felt this was a good way to close out the bar's last chapter.

"I'm actually glad he decided to do it. A lot of people were asking. A lot of people were upset when they saw Hem's was closing, and a lot were asking if there was something they could keep from Hem's," Brunton said.

More information can be found at this link.