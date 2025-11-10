University of Pittsburgh, city police investigating alleged attempted robbery in Oakland

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the University of Pittsburgh police are on the lookout for two men who they say tried to rob students over the weekend.

Students who spoke with KDKA-TV on Monday say a walk along Atwood Street, headed to class during the daytime, is no big deal.

"Not in central Oakland, down there, far down, but I've never been worried around here," said University of Pittsburgh junior Logan Keebler.

"I feel pretty safe. I've heard of different robberies, things like that, or people going into houses," said senior Abby Gopal.

According to investigating authorities, around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, along Atwood Street, two men approached a group of students.

Police say the two men aggressively confronted the students, demanding money and valuables, and flashing a gun. Police say for whatever reason, the two suspects suddenly ran away before they got anything.

"That's a story of a lifetime, honestly," said junior Ben Hoffman.

The two suspects are described as males, one heavy-set with a white mask. He had a black hoodie, Adidas pants with white stripes, and white and gold shoes.

The second suspect is said to be a male with a thin build, a black mask, a black hoodie, gray shoes, and a brown cross-body bag.

"I'm never walking unaware of my surroundings; you always have to be aware of what's going on, wherever you are," said junior Zach Price.

"I always take my headphones off at night, and I'm aware of my surroundings," Gopal added.

Law enforcement says it is the absolute best thing to do, in addition to walking in a group, if possible.

The individuals believed responsible are on the run as of Monday afternoon. If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the University of Pittsburgh police or Pittsburgh police.