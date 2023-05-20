Watch CBS News
Local Community

University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosts veterans breakfast event

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Univ. of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosts veterans breakfast club
Univ. of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosts veterans breakfast club 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is Armed Services Day. 

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosted the Veterans Breakfast Club Saturday morning. This is the second time the group has been invited to gather as they pay tribute to the men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The breakfast club allows veterans to share stories and connect with others. They hold weekly events online and in person. 

For more information on how to listen in or tell your story, click here.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.