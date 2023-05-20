University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosts veterans breakfast event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is Armed Services Day.

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosted the Veterans Breakfast Club Saturday morning. This is the second time the group has been invited to gather as they pay tribute to the men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The breakfast club allows veterans to share stories and connect with others. They hold weekly events online and in person.

