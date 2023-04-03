Officials warn about scam that cost Unity Township woman $14K

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials are warning about a scam that cost a Unity Township woman $14,000.

The Westmoreland County district attorney's office said the 74-year-old woman told troopers in January that she'd been contacted by an unknown man about her McAfee account.

Officials said the man told her she was wrongfully credited $14,000 instead of $140. She was told to transfer the money from her bank account into Bitcoin to return it.

The woman said she withdrew $14,000 from her bank and was told to buy the Bitcoin from a kiosk at the Sunoco gas station on Lowry Avenue in Jeannette.

The district attorney's office said she sent the receipt with her account number and other personal information to the man who contacted her and is now out $14,000.

State police are warning people to never give out their personal information and never buy gift cards or send money electronically to someone you don't know. If it seems suspicious, hang up and call police.