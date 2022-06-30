Uniontown state Rep. Matt Dowling charged with DUI

Rep. Dowling enters treatment to 'address any possible alcohol issues'

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown is facing DUI charges after a crash earlier this month.

Dowling said he was involved in a head-on crash on June 4. According to court paperwork filed Thursday, he's been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and following too closely.

In a statement after the crash, Dowling said he's been dealing with physical and mental trauma since a medical issue caused a serious crash last fall, leading to "life changing" injuries.

He said he entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues" and no one else was injured in the crash this month.

Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties.