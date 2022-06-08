State Rep. Matt Dowling enters treatment to 'address any possible alcohol issues'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown said he has entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues."
In a statement released Tuesday, Dowling — who was involved in a DUI crash last weekend — said he's been dealing with the fallout from another car crash last fall. He said the injuries were "life changing."
"Since that accident, I have struggled with the trauma that occurred — both physical and mental. Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022."
Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties.
