Uniontown Area School District school board votes to close middle school, approves consolidation plan

Monday night was decision day in Uniontown Area School District as the school board voted on potential school closures.

In a 5-to-4 vote, the board approved the closure of AJ McCullen Middle School, saying that fewer students are enrolling in the district and it now needs to save money.

Enrollment in those schools has dropped significantly. Marclay has 86 students and holds 350; Wharton has 141 students and holds 490; and AJ McMullen has 145 students and holds 440 students.

The board also voted to approve their school consolidation plan.

That plan includes renovating Marclay Elementary School into a middle school. However, the board did not approve an additional bond for renovation construction, which is estimated at upward of $7 million.

However, some community members are asking the board to further explain how students would be transported to schools that are now located further away.

"This is going to be a huge transition to the mountain community," one attendee said. "We need to make sure we're getting things like that further in advance - parent pick-up times are going to need to be communicated. We need to communicate as much as we can to these mountain families who are affected by this transition, because it is a big transition, especially for some of our special needs students who are used to certain schools and certain routines."

They are also asking the board about future financial implications of the closures and renovations.