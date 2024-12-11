Uniontown Area School District considers consolidating schools

FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Uniontown Area School District is discussing the consolidation of several schools.

For the last decade, enrollment in the district has dwindled, and the trend is expected to continue. That, combined with the need to save money, is forcing district leaders to consider consolidation, closing and retooling how students are organized in the buildings.

"We have to look at what's best for the students, but we also have to look at what's best for the taxpayers," Uniontown Area School Board Vice President Susan Clay said.

Clay said the district is looking into merging its mountain area schools: AJ McMullen Middle School, Marclay Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School.

Enrollment in those schools has dropped significantly. Marclay has 86 students and holds 350; Wharton has 141 students and holds 490; and AJ McMullen has 145 students and holds 440 students.

One of the options the district is exploring is closing AJ McMullen, making Wharton and Marclay K-6 buildings and then sending the seventh and eighth graders in the district to the high school, which would cost the district nothing.

"They're looking at taking the bottom floor of the high school and moving everybody up," Clay said. "And put the seventh and eighth graders there, and they would have their own entrance."

The next hearing for public input will be held in roughly 30 days. A final decision is expected by the school board on March 10.