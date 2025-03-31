Uniontown Lowe's manager accused of stealing nearly $100K from contractors' rewards accounts

Lowe's is paying to reimburse dozens of customers after one of its managers in Fayette County allegedly stole digital gift cards from contractors. Police say he accessed their rewards accounts, taking nearly $100,000.

During an interview with investigators, Dennis Hinton, a district sales manager at the Uniontown Lowe's, said he said he stole the $90,000 to "support a gambling addiction he was hiding from his wife."

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General says Hinton's elaborate scheme that netted him tens of thousands of dollars came to an end when another manager got wind of what the former manager was allegedly doing.

According to court paperwork, contractors who belong to the MyLowe's Rewards program receive points toward MyLowe's Money, which can be used for purchases via a digital gift card. Hinton, who handled large volume professional accounts at Lowe's, had the authority to access those customers' accounts.

"This is a very complicated, very detailed, very meticulously planned theft," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

"It's unfortunate in any circumstance when you put somebody in a position of authority and you give them access to these things and they abuse them."

Through the attorney general's office investigation, authorities learned Hinton added his information to at least 30 contractors' loyalty accounts so he could reap the benefits.

Hinton told investigators he used the gift cards to buy expensive tools and other items then he turned around and sold them to liquidators or contractors for 30 cents on the dollar.

"It appears from what I have read that this is a very thorough and complete investigation and I am confident that the attorney general's office is going to bring anybody to justice who is responsible for this offense," Aubele said.

Lowe's has reimbursed all but one of the victims.

Hinton was arraigned and released on $20,000 bond. He's awaiting his preliminary hearing.