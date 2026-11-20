For the ninth year in a row, a Christmas tree raffle is taking place in Uniontown to honor loved ones lost to cancer while also raising money to help others facing the disease.

The raffle is organized by the Relay for Life Team: Too Inspired to be Tired, started by Sherry Maczko.

"Thirty-two years ago, Sherry Maczko was part of relay teams for cancer. Her daughter jumped in 29 years ago, but in 2017, after their brother died, they wanted their own dream to come true, and thus became Too Inspired to be Tired," Pam Howarth said, a volunteer at the raffle and retired family and consumer science teacher at Uniontown Area High School.

"We started that year with only 18 trees, raising $11,000. But last year, we raised over $400,000 and moved to this facility. And this year we have 128 trees," Howarth said.

The raffle is being held at the South Union Sports Complex in Uniontown along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inside the complex are Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes with a story to tell.

"Each tree is a memory here for somebody, whether they passed on or whether they're a survivor," Christine Schaney said, who donated two trees in memory of her niece, Alexandra, who died six years ago.

One tree is Disney-themed, and the other is in honor of Alexandra's charity called Alexandra's Butterflies of Hope.

"The reason that we picked these two trees this year is that she was accepted into the Disney College Program, but that didn't get to happen because she passed before she was able to go," Schaney said. "We try so hard to keep her memory alive. We help other children to this day, and we do this every year since she's passed to help find a cure for this dreadful disease."

Over the years, the fundraiser has grown from trees donated by families in Fayette County to families in Ohio, West Virginia, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"This tree raffle means a lot to me. It taught me that grief and joy can exist together even during the hardest times, especially during the holiday season," Lindsey Work said, who donated a tree in memory of her mother.

Work lost her mother in 2024 after her battle with Acute myeloid leukemia.

"My mom had the kindest heart. She taught all of us that in the end, your kindness matters more than anything else in this world. I wanted this tree to represent that," Work said.

Work decorated a tree full of different gift cards, totaling $1,400.

A lucky winner will win the gift cards and the tree.

"She (Work's mother) also had a very giving spirit, especially during the Christmas season. So, I thought to myself, how can I keep that giving spirit alive?" Work said.

Organizers said each dollar raised will go straight to the American Cancer Society to help find a cure and to help those still fighting.

Macey Reid donated a survivor tree this year.

"I was diagnosed at 16, and then I fought cancer until I was 20. So last year, I got to ring the bell," Reid said.

Reid decorated an angel tree that she said is a symbol of hope for those still battling the disease.

"I understand how hard it is, you know, to have cancer and to go through something like this for families, for your doctors, for everyone around you; everyone's affected by it. So, I feel like it's a great thing we're doing, and the money for this organization really helps," Reid said.

The raffle is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 12. The drawing is at 3 p.m.

In addition, Howarth said a special event will be held on Dec. 5 & Dec. 6 at the complex.

"There will be 92 vendors inside and out, and live reindeer," Howarth said.

If you can't make it to the raffle in person, organizers said you can now buy tickets online.

According to their Facebook page, Relay For Life Christmas Tree Raffle, you can scroll through all 128 trees using this link.

To make a donation for the total amount, click here.

Lastly, send their Facebook page a message with the tree numbers you want and how many chances you want for each. (Example: Tree #3 – 2 chances)

The group will then confirm your donation and add your chances to the correct boxes placed under the trees.

"We hear all kinds of things about Fayette County, but I want to say, this is the most generous area you could ever come to. So come see us, come share. Two bucks, you got that," Howarth said.

Organizers said they hope to raise $500,000 this year.

"These people involved were former students. We counted pennies for leukemia, hours upon hours, and I didn't know what they would do when they became adults. And look what they've done. I'm proud of them, every last one of them," Howarth said.