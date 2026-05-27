Uber driver followed Pittsburgh college student into her apartment and raped her, police say

An Uber driver in Pittsburgh is accused of raping a college student after dropping her off and following her into her apartment.

Mustafa Al Ghurair was charged after the alleged sexual assault that happened in the city's Oakland neighborhood on March 21.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the college student's friends called an Uber to get her home. Police said the driver allegedly followed her inside her apartment and raped her.

Authorities said the victim reported the alleged rape on March 22 at a local hospital, saying her once-fuzzy memories started coming back and she remembered the driver following her inside and raping her.

The criminal complaint details how police spent the past few months requesting data from Uber, saying it placed Al Ghurairi near the victim's apartment two hours after the drop-off until he received another ride request from that area.

In a statement to KDKA, Uber said, in part, "We are sickened by the appalling details of this report. The driver was banned from the Uber platform as soon as we were made aware, and we have been in touch with police."

Pittsburgh police say investigators relied on the city's license plate readers to track the suspect's car. They also relied on Uber's technology to build the case.

Al Ghurair is facing a list of charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Online court records show he is awaiting his preliminary hearing.