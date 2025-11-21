U.S. Steel donates $500,000 towards second phase of Clairton's Tyler Boyd Stadium project

U.S. Steel has made a massive donation to the Clairton City School District to help with the second phase of the district's Tyler Boyd Stadium project.

The company has donated $500,000 towards the second part of the project, which will include a multi-use field house with locker rooms, training space, and classrooms for STEM and afterschool programs.

The donation to the district was presented on Thursday as the football team was preparing for Saturday's WPIAL 1A Championship game. Clairton has won 15 WPIAL titles and is seeking its first since 2019.

"We're proud to be part of the Clairton community, where the next generation of U. S. Steel employees is already learning, growing -- and suiting up for game day. This new facility isn't just about football. It's about creating opportunities in STEM, in leadership, and in life," said Mark Jeffrey, U.S. Steel Clairton plant manager. "When a community comes together like this -- students, educators, families, and industry—we build more than stadiums. We build futures."

The first phase of the Tyler Boyd Stadium project was completed in August and included things like new turf, grandstands, and lighting.

"The new stadium and Community Learning Hub are part of a bigger vision: building the kind of infrastructure that supports kids on the field, in the classroom, in their careers, and in their lives," said Tamara Allen-Thomas, superintendent of the Clairton City School District. "We are grateful to U.S. Steel for this investment in our students and for demonstrating that every child deserves the same opportunity to succeed, no matter their zip code."

U.S. Steel said that the district is working to finalize its design plans for the second phase of the project, which is expected to have a full cost of around $7 million.