U.S. Steel bald eagle lays first egg of 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A U.S. Steel bald eagle has laid her first egg of 2023.

Claire laid her first egg of the season Tuesday at 7 p.m., officials said. Claire tends to lay two egg clutches, officials added. Eggs typically hatch around 35 days after being laid. 

The nest is approximately 12 miles up river from the Hays nest.

Click here to watch the U.S. Steel bald eagle cam.

