U.S. Golf Association launches ticket sales for 125th U.S. Open in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - We are still about a year away from the U.S. Open Championship coming to the Oakmont Country Club, but if you're looking to get an early jump on the iconic golf tournament, tickets are now on sale.

Starting on Friday, the United States Golf Association announced that weekly tickets have gone on sale and will remain on sale while supplies last.

There are four ticket options available for fans who want to see the tournament return to Oakmont for the first time since 2016: Gallery, Trophy Club, Champions Pavillion 5-Day Package, and Reserved Grandstand 2 Day.

Gallery tickets will offer fans the opportunity to see the tournament up close and follow the golfers around the course as well as access to various grandstands.

Trophy Club tickets will be a premium experience where fans can watch the tournament in a sports bar and lounge-type atmosphere that includes seating, upgraded food and beverages, and live television coverage throughout.

The Champions Pavillion 5-Day Package is an all-inclusive premium space for taking in the tournament on Wednesday through Sunday in a climate-controlled facility next to the third green.

Finally, Reserved Grandstand 2 Day tickets offer fans access to an exclusive grandstand with views of the course as well as food and beverages. Those seats are on a first-come first-sever basis.

The 2025 U.S. Open will be the 10th time Oakmont is hosting the U.S. Open Championship which is three more than any other country club.

You can get tickets while they are still available at this link.

Even with about a year to go, businesses in Oakmont are already getting prepared for the tournament.