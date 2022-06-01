U.S. Army artificial intelligence unit moving into office space in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The United States Army is moving into office space in Bakery Square.
An artificial intelligence unit is moving into space leased by Carnegie Mellon University, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The unit is believed to be affiliated with the army's "Artificial Intelligence Integration Center."
The move is expected to bring about 100 people to the Bakery Square complex.
