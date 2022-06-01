Watch CBS News
U.S. Army artificial intelligence unit moving into office space in Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The United States Army is moving into office space in Bakery Square.

An artificial intelligence unit is moving into space leased by Carnegie Mellon University, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The unit is believed to be affiliated with the army's "Artificial Intelligence Integration Center."

The move is expected to bring about 100 people to the Bakery Square complex.

