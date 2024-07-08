U-Haul truck crashes into former Cheers Lounge in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one was injured overnight after a U-Haul truck crashed into a former bar in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

The crash happened at the former Cheers Lounge along Lemington Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The truck appeared to be partially into the building at the corner of Lemington Avenue and Montezuma Street.

A U-Haul truck crashed into the former Cheers Lounge building in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood early Monday morning. No one was hurt. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

No one was injured during the crash.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody or if any charges will be filed in connection with the crash.