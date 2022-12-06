Two teenagers charged in Homewood shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that took place on Monday in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

A person was shot in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, a teenage girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the stomach.

According to court paperwork, the shooting occurred in connection with a fight that had taken place earlier in the day between two females.

16-year-old James Acklin and 16-year-old Raymur Sicklesmith are both facing attempted homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

Pittsburgh Police say that Acklin and Sicklesmith went to a location along Frankstown Avenue because they knew the person who fought with their sister was there.

One witness told police they heard Acklin tell Sicklesmith to "shoot them when I tell you" and heard 4 to 5 gunshots.

Other witnesses identified Sicklesmith as the person who was doing the shooting.

Both individuals were detained at the scene and were taken in for questioning.

Police say that the clothes both Sicklesmith and Acklin were wearing matched descriptions provided by witnesses at the scene.

Both Sicklesmith and Acklin are awaiting arraignment and it's unclear when a preliminary hearing will be scheduled for.