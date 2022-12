PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was shot in Homewood.

Police and medics were called to a shooting on Frankstown Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there have been no details on their condition.

A person was shot in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.