A man and woman are in critical condition after they were both shot during a fight on the South Side Slopes on Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officers were called to Conaway Street for reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m., a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The spokesperson said preliminary information indicates a fight broke out between people who knew each other, leading to the shooting.

A man and woman are in critical condition after they were both shot in the face during a fight on the South Side Slopes, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. (Photo: KDKA)

Police said they found two victims, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Baltic Way and Sterling Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety originally said the two people were shot in the face but have since said it's unknown where they were shot.

Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Detectives have detained one person for questioning, but Pittsburgh Public Safety didn't release any other information.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, which is ongoing.