Two shootings on Pittsburgh's South Side leave one dead, one hospitalized, and one in custody

Two shootings took place on Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday night, leading to the death of one man and another being arrested.

The deadly shooting took place at the intersection of 18th and East Carson Streets just before 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he ulitmately died.

Investigators searched the area, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the second shooting took place at the intersection of South 15th and Bingham Streets.

Crime scene investigators on the scene at S. 15th and Bingham Streets Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter/X

A man was found shot multiple times, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police did detain a suspect at this scene, but no charges or identities have been released.