Two people taken to the hospital following shooting in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Center Township Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 10 a.m.
Center Township Police said that two people were shot and their conditions were not released.
They are advising the public to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
Stay with KDKA.com for more details as this story develops.
